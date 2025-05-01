According to research in cognitive psychology, what is the most effective strategy for consolidating newly learned material?
A
Memorizing material without making connections between concepts
B
Attempting to put all ideas together immediately after learning
C
Avoiding any review and relying solely on initial understanding
D
Spacing out review sessions over time rather than immediately trying to integrate ideas
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of memory consolidation, which refers to the process by which newly learned information is stabilized and integrated into long-term memory.
Recognize that cognitive psychology research supports the idea that spacing out review sessions over time (known as the spacing effect) enhances consolidation better than cramming or immediate integration.
Identify that spacing involves revisiting the material at intervals, allowing the brain to strengthen neural connections gradually rather than overwhelming it with information all at once.
Contrast this with less effective strategies such as memorizing without connections, attempting to integrate all ideas immediately, or avoiding review, which do not support long-term retention as effectively.
Conclude that the most effective strategy is to plan multiple review sessions spaced over time to maximize retention and understanding of newly learned material.
