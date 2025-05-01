Which of the following statements about late midlife is true?
A
Individuals in late midlife often experience increased awareness of mortality and may begin to reevaluate life goals.
B
Physical health problems are rare in late midlife, with most individuals reporting excellent health.
C
Cognitive abilities such as processing speed typically reach their peak during late midlife.
D
Late midlife is characterized by a decrease in family and work responsibilities compared to early adulthood.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of late midlife, which generally refers to the period between approximately 45 to 65 years of age, a stage where individuals often face unique psychological and physical changes.
Step 2: Recognize that during late midlife, individuals commonly become more aware of their mortality, leading them to reflect on and possibly reevaluate their life goals and priorities. This is a key psychological characteristic of this stage.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement about physical health: while some health issues may begin to emerge, it is inaccurate to say that physical health problems are rare or that most individuals report excellent health, as aging often brings some decline in physical functioning.
Step 4: Consider cognitive abilities: processing speed typically peaks in early adulthood and tends to decline gradually during midlife, so the claim that it peaks in late midlife is incorrect.
Step 5: Assess family and work responsibilities: late midlife often involves sustained or even increased responsibilities, such as caring for aging parents or supporting children, so the idea that these responsibilities decrease compared to early adulthood is generally false.
