Which statement concerning adolescent sexual activity and contraception use is most accurate?
A
Contraception use among adolescents is unaffected by parental communication.
B
Adolescent contraception use rates are higher in countries with abstinence-only education.
C
Most adolescents do not engage in sexual activity until after age 18.
D
Adolescents who receive comprehensive sex education are more likely to use contraception consistently.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of adolescent sexual activity and contraception use by reviewing relevant psychological and developmental research on adolescent behavior and education.
Step 2: Analyze the impact of parental communication on adolescent contraception use by examining studies that explore how open discussions with parents influence safe sex practices.
Step 3: Compare the effectiveness of different types of sex education programs, such as abstinence-only versus comprehensive sex education, focusing on their influence on contraception use rates among adolescents.
Step 4: Review statistical data on the age at which most adolescents initiate sexual activity to evaluate the accuracy of statements about sexual behavior timing.
Step 5: Synthesize the information to determine which statement is most supported by empirical evidence, emphasizing that adolescents who receive comprehensive sex education tend to use contraception more consistently.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah