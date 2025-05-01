Which of the following is true about late adulthood?
A
Most people in late adulthood experience a complete loss of memory.
B
Late adulthood is characterized by the beginning of adolescence.
C
Physical health typically improves significantly during late adulthood.
D
Cognitive decline is common, but many individuals maintain high levels of functioning through mental stimulation and social engagement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of late adulthood, which generally refers to the stage of life typically beginning around age 65 and continuing until the end of life.
Step 2: Recognize common misconceptions, such as the idea that most people experience complete memory loss or that physical health improves significantly during this stage, which are generally inaccurate.
Step 3: Learn about cognitive changes in late adulthood, noting that while some cognitive decline is common, it is not universal or complete, and many individuals maintain strong cognitive abilities.
Step 4: Explore factors that contribute to maintaining cognitive functioning, such as mental stimulation (e.g., learning new skills, puzzles) and social engagement (e.g., maintaining relationships, community involvement).
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Cognitive decline is common, but many individuals maintain high levels of functioning through mental stimulation and social engagement' accurately reflects the typical experience of late adulthood.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah