Which concept in developmental psychology suggests that social contact is not determined by a single overarching goal throughout the life span?
A
Multifinality
B
Erikson's Stages of Psychosocial Development
C
Attachment Theory
D
Socioemotional Selectivity Theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks about a developmental psychology theory that explains how social contact is not driven by a single, consistent goal throughout life.
Review the provided options and their core ideas: Erikson's Stages of Psychosocial Development focus on different psychosocial challenges at various life stages; Attachment Theory centers on early bonds and their influence; Socioemotional Selectivity Theory explains how social goals change with age; Multifinality refers to different outcomes from similar beginnings.
Understand that the question emphasizes variability in social goals across the lifespan, which aligns with the idea that social contact motivations change rather than remain fixed.
Recognize that Socioemotional Selectivity Theory specifically addresses how people prioritize different social goals depending on their perceived time left in life, suggesting no single overarching goal governs social contact.
Conclude that the concept which best fits the description of changing social goals over time is Socioemotional Selectivity Theory, as it directly explains the dynamic nature of social contact motivations.
