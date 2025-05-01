Which of the following best describes extreme binge drinking in the context of stress and health psychology?
A
Drinking two alcoholic beverages per day for a week
B
Consuming five drinks for men or four drinks for women in two hours
C
Drinking alcohol only on weekends
D
Consuming eight or more drinks for women or ten or more drinks for men in a single occasion
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of binge drinking in health psychology, which refers to consuming a large amount of alcohol in a short period, leading to acute intoxication and potential health risks.
Step 2: Recognize the standard definition of binge drinking as consuming five or more drinks for men, or four or more drinks for women, within about two hours.
Step 3: Identify that extreme binge drinking is a more severe form, involving consuming significantly higher quantities of alcohol in a single occasion, such as eight or more drinks for women or ten or more drinks for men.
Step 4: Compare the given options to these definitions, noting that drinking two drinks per day or drinking only on weekends does not meet the criteria for binge or extreme binge drinking.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of extreme binge drinking is the consumption of eight or more drinks for women or ten or more drinks for men in a single occasion, as it reflects the higher threshold associated with extreme binge drinking.
