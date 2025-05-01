Which of the following statements about eustress is true?
A
Eustress is a type of stress that always leads to negative health outcomes.
B
Eustress occurs only in response to traumatic events.
C
Eustress refers to positive stress that can motivate individuals and enhance performance.
D
Eustress is unrelated to psychological well-being.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'eustress' by breaking down the term. 'Eu-' means good or positive, and 'stress' refers to the body's response to demands or challenges.
Step 2: Recognize that eustress is a type of stress that is beneficial, as opposed to distress, which is harmful. Eustress can motivate individuals and improve their performance.
Step 3: Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the definition of eustress. For example, eustress does not always lead to negative health outcomes; in fact, it often has positive effects.
Step 4: Note that eustress is not limited to traumatic events; it can occur in response to any challenge that is perceived as manageable and motivating.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is the one that describes eustress as positive stress that motivates and enhances performance, linking it to psychological well-being rather than being unrelated.
