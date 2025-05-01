In developmental psychology, which of the following best describes a longitudinal study that will follow children over time?
A
The same group of children is repeatedly assessed at multiple time points as they age.
B
Different groups of children of various ages are assessed at a single point in time.
C
Researchers observe children in a natural setting without any follow-up assessments.
D
Children are randomly assigned to different experimental conditions for a short-term intervention.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a longitudinal study in developmental psychology. A longitudinal study involves observing or assessing the same participants repeatedly over an extended period of time to track changes and development.
Step 2: Identify the key characteristic of a longitudinal study: the same group of children is assessed multiple times as they grow older, allowing researchers to observe developmental changes within individuals.
Step 3: Contrast this with a cross-sectional study, where different groups of children of various ages are assessed at a single point in time, which does not track individual development over time.
Step 4: Recognize that naturalistic observation without follow-up assessments does not qualify as longitudinal because it lacks repeated measurements over time.
Step 5: Note that randomly assigning children to experimental conditions for a short-term intervention is an experimental design, not a longitudinal observational study.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah