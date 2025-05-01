In developmental psychology, at what age range do individuals typically reach their peak physical performance?
A
Between 50 and 60 years old
B
Between 10 and 20 years old
C
Between 40 and 50 years old
D
Between 20 and 30 years old
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of peak physical performance, which refers to the age range when an individual's physical abilities such as strength, speed, endurance, and coordination are at their highest level.
Review developmental psychology research and studies that examine physical performance across different age groups to identify typical trends.
Recognize that physical performance generally improves through childhood and adolescence, reaching a peak in early adulthood before gradually declining.
Identify that the typical age range for peak physical performance is between 20 and 30 years old, as this is when most physiological systems are fully matured and functioning optimally.
Compare this age range with other options provided to confirm that 20 to 30 years old is the most accurate period for peak physical performance according to developmental psychology.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah