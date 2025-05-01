Which of the following is NOT a latent function of education in the context of social psychology?
A
Teaching academic subjects such as math and science
B
Providing childcare for working parents
C
Transmitting cultural norms and values
D
Facilitating social networking among peers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of latent functions in social psychology. Latent functions are the unintended, hidden, or less obvious consequences of a social institution or activity.
Step 2: Identify the latent functions of education. These typically include providing childcare for working parents, transmitting cultural norms and values, and facilitating social networking among peers, as these are not the primary intended purposes but still occur.
Step 3: Recognize the manifest functions of education. Manifest functions are the intended and recognized consequences, such as teaching academic subjects like math and science.
Step 4: Compare each option to determine which one is a manifest function rather than a latent function. Teaching academic subjects is a direct, intended purpose of education.
Step 5: Conclude that the option 'Teaching academic subjects such as math and science' is NOT a latent function because it is a manifest function, while the other options represent latent functions.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah