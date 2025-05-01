Which of the following is the best example of stereotype threat?
A
A student feels nervous before a test because they did not study enough.
B
A student joins a study group to improve their math skills.
C
A teacher encourages all students to do their best on a math test.
D
A female student performs worse on a math test after being reminded of the stereotype that women are not as good at math as men.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of stereotype threat: it occurs when an individual is at risk of confirming a negative stereotype about their social group, which can negatively impact their performance.
Identify the key elements of stereotype threat in the problem: a negative stereotype related to a group (e.g., women and math ability) and the individual's awareness of this stereotype affecting their performance.
Analyze each option to see if it involves the individual feeling pressure or anxiety due to a stereotype about their group rather than other reasons like lack of preparation or encouragement.
Recognize that the example where a female student performs worse on a math test after being reminded of the stereotype about women and math ability directly illustrates stereotype threat.
Conclude that the best example of stereotype threat is the scenario where the female student's performance is influenced by the activation of a negative stereotype about her group.
