Which of the following topics would a social psychologist be most likely to study?
A
How group pressure influences individual decision-making
B
The stages of cognitive development in children
C
The genetic basis of intelligence
D
The effects of brain lesions on memory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the focus of social psychology, which is the study of how individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual, imagined, or implied presence of others.
Review each option and identify which one involves social interactions or influences from others, as social psychology centers on social contexts.
Recognize that 'How group pressure influences individual decision-making' directly involves social influence and group dynamics, key areas in social psychology.
Note that 'The stages of cognitive development in children' relates more to developmental psychology, which studies changes across the lifespan.
Understand that 'The genetic basis of intelligence' and 'The effects of brain lesions on memory' are topics typically studied in biological or neuropsychology, focusing on genetics and brain function rather than social factors.
