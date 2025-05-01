Which of the following is the best example of peer pressure using a reasoning tactic?
A
A classmate offers you a reward if you help them cheat on a test.
B
A group of friends tells Sam that everyone in their class agrees that skipping the lecture is a smart choice because the teacher never takes attendance.
C
A friend threatens to stop talking to you unless you join their club.
D
A student is excluded from a group project because they did not attend a social event.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of peer pressure and reasoning tactics. Peer pressure involves influence from peers to change behavior, and reasoning tactics use logical or persuasive arguments to convince someone.
Step 2: Analyze each option to identify if it uses a reasoning tactic, such as appealing to logic, consensus, or shared beliefs, rather than just rewards, threats, or exclusion.
Step 3: Option 1 offers a reward, which is an incentive, not a reasoning tactic.
Step 4: Option 2 uses a threat, which is coercion, not reasoning.
Step 5: Option 3 uses social exclusion, which is a form of punishment, not reasoning. The correct example is the one where friends use the argument that 'everyone agrees' skipping the lecture is smart, which is an appeal to consensus, a reasoning tactic.
