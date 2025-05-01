Which of the following personal or social conditions makes it harder for an individual to resist peer pressure?
A
Having a strong desire to be accepted by a group
B
Having clear personal values and boundaries
C
Possessing high self-esteem and confidence
D
Being in a group with diverse opinions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of peer pressure, which refers to the influence exerted by a peer group encouraging an individual to change their attitudes, values, or behaviors to conform to group norms.
Identify the personal or social conditions that affect an individual's ability to resist peer pressure, focusing on factors that either strengthen or weaken personal resolve.
Analyze each option: 'Having a strong desire to be accepted by a group' suggests a motivation to conform, which can reduce resistance to peer pressure.
'Having clear personal values and boundaries' and 'Possessing high self-esteem and confidence' typically enhance an individual's ability to resist peer pressure by providing internal guidance and self-assurance.
'Being in a group with diverse opinions' can make it easier to resist peer pressure because exposure to multiple viewpoints reduces uniform pressure to conform.
