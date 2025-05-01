Safety and self-actualization are examples of which of the following according to Maslow's hierarchy of needs?
A
Primary emotions
B
Defense mechanisms
C
Cognitive distortions
D
Human needs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Maslow's hierarchy of needs is a psychological theory that categorizes human needs into different levels, arranged in a pyramid structure.
Identify the levels in Maslow's hierarchy, which typically include physiological needs, safety needs, love and belonging, esteem, and self-actualization.
Recognize that 'Safety' and 'Self-actualization' are specific levels within this hierarchy, representing different types of human needs.
Compare the given options: Primary emotions, Defense mechanisms, Cognitive distortions, and Human needs, and determine which category best fits 'Safety' and 'Self-actualization'.
Conclude that since 'Safety' and 'Self-actualization' are part of Maslow's framework describing what humans require for psychological growth and well-being, they fall under the category of Human needs.
