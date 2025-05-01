According to psychological research on theories of emotion and moral decision-making, which of the following statements best reflects the relationship between having a strong moral code and making ethical decisions?
A
Ethical decisions are determined solely by logical reasoning, regardless of one's moral code.
B
People with a strong moral code are less likely to experience emotional conflict when making ethical decisions.
C
Even with a strong moral code, individuals may still find it difficult to make ethical decisions due to emotional and situational factors.
D
A strong moral code guarantees that ethical decisions are always easy to make.
Step 1: Understand the key concepts involved—'moral code' refers to an individual's set of principles about right and wrong, while 'ethical decisions' are choices made that align with moral standards.
Step 2: Recognize that psychological research shows decision-making, especially ethical decisions, is influenced by both cognitive processes (like logical reasoning) and emotional factors.
Step 3: Analyze each statement by considering whether it accounts for the complexity of human decision-making, including the role of emotions and situational influences alongside moral principles.
Step 4: Note that having a strong moral code does not eliminate emotional conflict or situational challenges; individuals may still struggle with ethical decisions despite clear principles.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement acknowledging difficulty in ethical decision-making even with a strong moral code best reflects psychological research, as it integrates both moral and emotional/situational factors.
