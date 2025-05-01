According to theories of emotion, the primary effects of beverage alcohol are related to which of the following psychological processes?
A
Improving emotional regulation and stability
B
Enhancing cognitive performance and memory
C
Lowering inhibitions and reducing self-control
D
Increasing sensory perception accuracy
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about the primary psychological effects of beverage alcohol according to theories of emotion.
Step 2: Recall that theories of emotion often focus on how substances like alcohol influence emotional and behavioral processes, particularly those related to self-regulation and inhibition.
Step 3: Recognize that alcohol typically lowers inhibitions and reduces self-control, which affects emotional responses and behavior by making individuals less restrained.
Step 4: Contrast this with other options such as improving emotional regulation, enhancing cognitive performance, or increasing sensory perception, which are generally not supported by psychological theories regarding alcohol's effects.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary psychological process affected by alcohol, according to emotion theories, is lowering inhibitions and reducing self-control.
