According to theories of emotion, which of the following best explains why speakers can get into a comfort zone by practicing often?
A
Repeated practice reduces anxiety through habituation, making the emotional response to public speaking less intense over time.
B
Practice has no effect on emotional responses during public speaking.
C
Practicing often increases the physiological arousal associated with fear, making speakers more nervous.
D
Frequent practice causes speakers to ignore their emotions entirely, eliminating all emotional responses.
Understand the concept of habituation in the context of emotional responses. Habituation refers to the process where repeated exposure to a stimulus leads to a decrease in the emotional or physiological response to that stimulus over time.
Recognize that public speaking often triggers anxiety or fear, which are emotional responses involving physiological arousal such as increased heart rate or sweating.
Consider how repeated practice of public speaking acts as repeated exposure to the anxiety-provoking stimulus, allowing the speaker to become accustomed to the situation.
Apply the theory that through habituation, the intensity of the emotional response (anxiety) decreases with repeated practice, leading to a more comfortable and less stressful experience.
Evaluate the other options by contrasting them with the habituation explanation: practice does not increase anxiety indefinitely, nor does it eliminate emotions entirely, but rather reduces the emotional intensity through repeated exposure.
