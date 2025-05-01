Addiction is often viewed as a(n) ________ disease that can rewire the sufferer's brain.
A
infectious
B
acute
C
autoimmune
D
chronic
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms related to diseases: 'infectious' refers to diseases caused by pathogens that can spread between individuals; 'acute' describes diseases with a rapid onset and short duration; 'autoimmune' involves the immune system attacking the body's own cells; 'chronic' refers to long-lasting conditions that develop over time.
Consider the nature of addiction: it is not caused by an external pathogen, so it is not 'infectious'.
Addiction does not typically have a rapid onset and quick resolution, so it is not 'acute'.
Addiction is not related to the immune system attacking the body, so it is not 'autoimmune'.
Recognize that addiction is a long-term condition that can change brain function over time, fitting the definition of a 'chronic' disease.
