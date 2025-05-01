If you suggest that smiling can make someone feel happier, then you believe the ________.
A
facial feedback hypothesis
B
Cannon-Bard theory
C
Schachter-Singer two-factor theory
D
James-Lange theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the facial feedback hypothesis, which suggests that facial expressions can influence emotional experiences. For example, smiling can actually make a person feel happier.
Step 2: Review the other theories listed to differentiate them: the Cannon-Bard theory proposes that emotions and physiological responses occur simultaneously, not influenced by facial expressions.
Step 3: Consider the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory, which emphasizes that emotion is based on physiological arousal and cognitive labeling, rather than facial expressions alone.
Step 4: Recall the James-Lange theory, which suggests that emotions result from the perception of physiological changes, but does not specifically focus on facial expressions causing emotions.
Step 5: Conclude that the belief that smiling can make someone feel happier aligns best with the facial feedback hypothesis, as it directly links facial movements to emotional experience.
