Which of the following best describes the touch capabilities present in newborns at birth?
A
Newborns can only detect temperature changes, not physical contact.
B
Newborns can feel pain and respond to gentle touch.
C
Newborns are unable to perceive any tactile sensations until several months old.
D
Newborns have fully developed fine motor control for manipulating objects by touch.
1
Understand that the question is about the sensory capabilities of newborns, specifically their sense of touch at birth.
Recall that newborns have a well-developed sense of touch, which is one of the earliest senses to develop in the womb.
Recognize that newborns can respond to various tactile stimuli, including gentle touch and pain, indicating that their tactile sensory system is functional at birth.
Eliminate options that are incorrect based on developmental psychology knowledge: newborns cannot only detect temperature without physical contact, they are not unable to perceive tactile sensations, and they do not have fully developed fine motor control at birth.
Conclude that the best description is that newborns can feel pain and respond to gentle touch, reflecting their early tactile sensitivity.
