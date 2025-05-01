Expressions such as making faces and gestures are an aspect of which type of infant development?
A
Cognitive development
B
Language development
C
Social-emotional development
D
Physical development
1
Step 1: Understand the different domains of infant development. These typically include cognitive development, language development, social-emotional development, and physical development.
Step 2: Define each domain briefly: Cognitive development involves thinking and understanding; language development involves acquiring communication skills; physical development involves growth and motor skills; social-emotional development involves interactions, emotions, and social behaviors.
Step 3: Analyze the behavior in question—making faces and gestures. These are ways infants express feelings and communicate non-verbally with others.
Step 4: Recognize that making faces and gestures are forms of social interaction and emotional expression, which fall under social-emotional development.
Step 5: Conclude that expressions such as making faces and gestures are aspects of social-emotional development because they help infants connect with others and express emotions.
