Which of the following best explains why self-esteem tends to decline during elementary school according to developmental psychology?
A
Children experience less academic pressure and therefore feel less motivated to achieve.
B
Children begin to compare themselves more frequently to their peers, leading to increased awareness of their own strengths and weaknesses.
C
Children receive more unconditional praise from teachers and parents, boosting their self-confidence.
D
Children become less aware of social expectations and focus more on solitary activities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of self-esteem in developmental psychology, which refers to a person's overall sense of self-worth or personal value.
Recognize that during elementary school, children develop cognitive abilities that allow them to compare themselves with others more effectively.
Identify that increased social comparison leads children to become more aware of their own strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers.
Note that this heightened awareness can cause fluctuations or declines in self-esteem as children evaluate themselves critically.
Conclude that the best explanation for the decline in self-esteem during elementary school is the increased frequency of social comparisons, rather than changes in academic pressure, praise, or social awareness.
