Which statement is most likely true about the majority of teenagers as they navigate adolescence?
A
Most teens completely reject their parents' values and beliefs during adolescence.
B
Most teens experience a relatively smooth transition through adolescence with only occasional conflicts.
C
Most teens develop severe psychological disorders during adolescence.
D
Most teens are unable to form any meaningful relationships with peers during adolescence.
1
Step 1: Understand the context of adolescence, which is a developmental stage characterized by physical, emotional, and social changes as teenagers transition from childhood to adulthood.
Step 2: Recognize that psychological research shows most teenagers do not completely reject their parents' values but rather negotiate and sometimes challenge them while still maintaining family connections.
Step 3: Consider that while adolescence can involve conflicts and challenges, the majority of teens experience this period with relatively smooth adjustments and only occasional conflicts, rather than severe disruptions.
Step 4: Note that severe psychological disorders are not common for most teens; although some may experience mental health issues, these are not the norm for the majority.
Step 5: Understand that forming meaningful peer relationships is a key developmental task during adolescence, and most teens are capable of establishing these important social bonds.
