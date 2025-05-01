Which of the following is a typical characteristic of children during preadolescence?
A
Reliance on reflexes and lack of object permanence
B
Egocentric thinking and inability to understand others' perspectives
C
Increased concern with peer relationships and desire for independence from parents
D
Rapid language acquisition and use of telegraphic speech
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the developmental stage referred to in the question, which is preadolescence, typically ranging from about 9 to 12 years of age.
Recall key psychological characteristics of preadolescents, focusing on cognitive, social, and emotional development during this period.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to known developmental milestones: for example, reflex reliance and object permanence are typical of infancy, not preadolescence.
Understand that egocentric thinking is more characteristic of early childhood (around ages 2-7), as described in Piaget's preoperational stage, rather than preadolescence.
Recognize that increased concern with peer relationships and a growing desire for independence from parents are hallmark social and emotional features of preadolescence, making this the typical characteristic.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah