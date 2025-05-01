Who among the following are likely to have the closest relationships during their adult years?
A
Individuals who experienced avoidant attachment in childhood
B
Individuals who had disorganized attachment in childhood
C
Individuals who formed secure attachments in childhood
D
Individuals who formed anxious-ambivalent attachments in childhood
1
Understand the concept of attachment styles developed in childhood and how they influence adult relationships. Attachment theory suggests that early interactions with caregivers shape expectations and behaviors in later relationships.
Identify the main types of attachment styles: secure, avoidant, anxious-ambivalent (also called anxious-resistant), and disorganized. Each style reflects different patterns of emotional bonding and coping strategies.
Recognize that individuals with secure attachment typically have positive views of themselves and others, leading to healthier, more trusting, and closer relationships in adulthood.
Contrast this with avoidant attachment, where individuals tend to distance themselves emotionally; anxious-ambivalent attachment, where individuals may be overly dependent or anxious about relationships; and disorganized attachment, which involves inconsistent or confused behaviors.
Conclude that those with secure attachment in childhood are most likely to have the closest and most satisfying relationships during their adult years due to their ability to form stable and trusting bonds.
