Which of the following operant conditioning concepts is an example of positive punishment?
A
Giving a child extra chores after they misbehave
B
Taking away a toy when a child throws a tantrum
C
Removing a teenager's video game privileges for breaking curfew
D
Allowing a student to leave class early for good behavior
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of operant conditioning, which involves learning through consequences that follow behavior. These consequences can either increase or decrease the likelihood of the behavior occurring again.
Step 2: Recall that positive punishment involves adding an unpleasant stimulus after a behavior to decrease that behavior. The key is the addition (positive) of something aversive (punishment).
Step 3: Analyze each option to see if it involves adding something unpleasant (positive punishment) or removing something pleasant (negative punishment), or adding something pleasant (positive reinforcement).
Step 4: Identify that 'Giving a child extra chores after they misbehave' involves adding an unpleasant task following the misbehavior, which fits the definition of positive punishment.
Step 5: Confirm that the other options involve removing privileges or allowing early leave, which are examples of negative punishment or positive reinforcement, not positive punishment.
