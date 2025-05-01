Which of the following is a major common characteristic shared by behavioral and social cognitive theories in cognitive psychology?
A
An exclusive focus on the biological basis of cognition
B
The belief that behavior is primarily determined by genetic inheritance
C
A focus on unconscious motives and internal conflicts
D
An emphasis on the role of environmental factors in shaping behavior
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the core focus of behavioral theories: Behavioral theories emphasize that behavior is learned through interactions with the environment, particularly through conditioning and reinforcement.
Understand the main idea behind social cognitive theories: Social cognitive theories highlight the importance of observational learning, imitation, and modeling, which also depend heavily on environmental influences.
Compare the two theories to find common ground: Both behavioral and social cognitive theories share the idea that external environmental factors play a crucial role in shaping behavior, rather than internal biological or unconscious processes.
Eliminate options that do not align with these theories: Since both theories focus on environmental influences, options emphasizing biological bases, genetic inheritance, or unconscious motives are inconsistent with their core principles.
Conclude that the major common characteristic is the emphasis on environmental factors in shaping behavior, which is the correct answer.
