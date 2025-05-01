In cognitive psychology, categorization models based on family resemblance rely on which of the following principles?
A
Each category member must possess all the same features as the prototype.
B
Categories are formed only through classical conditioning.
C
Categories are defined by a set of overlapping features shared among members, rather than strict necessary and sufficient conditions.
D
Categories are determined solely by explicit rules that all members must follow.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that family resemblance models in cognitive psychology propose that category members share a set of overlapping features, but not all members need to have every feature.
Recognize that this approach contrasts with classical categorization models that require strict necessary and sufficient conditions for category membership.
Note that family resemblance emphasizes graded membership, where some members may be more typical than others based on how many features they share with the prototype.
Identify that categories are not formed solely through classical conditioning or explicit rule-following, but through similarity and shared features among members.
Conclude that the principle underlying family resemblance models is that categories are defined by overlapping features rather than by all members possessing identical features or following strict rules.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah