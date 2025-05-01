The importance of schemas was most clearly highlighted by which theory in cognitive psychology?
A
Piaget's theory of cognitive development
B
Skinner's operant conditioning theory
C
Maslow's hierarchy of needs
D
Freud's psychoanalytic theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a schema is in cognitive psychology. A schema is a mental structure or framework that helps individuals organize and interpret information based on prior knowledge and experiences.
Step 2: Review the main theories listed in the problem: Piaget's theory of cognitive development, Skinner's operant conditioning theory, Maslow's hierarchy of needs, and Freud's psychoanalytic theory.
Step 3: Identify which theory focuses on how knowledge structures (schemas) develop and change over time through interaction with the environment. Piaget's theory emphasizes how children build and modify schemas as they grow.
Step 4: Recognize that Skinner's operant conditioning theory focuses on behavior shaped by reinforcement and punishment, Maslow's hierarchy of needs addresses motivation, and Freud's psychoanalytic theory centers on unconscious processes, none of which primarily highlight schemas.
Step 5: Conclude that Piaget's theory of cognitive development most clearly highlights the importance of schemas in understanding cognitive growth and learning.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah