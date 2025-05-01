Which of the following is an example of frequency theory in psychology?
A
Describing how different areas of the cochlea respond to different frequencies of sound
B
Explaining how the rate of nerve impulses matches the frequency of a sound wave to determine pitch perception
C
Explaining how visual information is processed in the occipital lobe
D
Describing how memory is encoded through rehearsal and repetition
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the frequency theory in psychology, which relates to how we perceive pitch based on the frequency of sound waves and the rate at which nerve impulses are fired in the auditory nerve.
Step 2: Recognize that frequency theory explains pitch perception by stating that the rate of nerve impulses matches the frequency of the sound wave, allowing the brain to interpret the pitch.
Step 3: Compare the options given: the one describing how different areas of the cochlea respond to different frequencies relates to place theory, not frequency theory.
Step 4: Identify that explaining how visual information is processed in the occipital lobe is unrelated to auditory frequency theory, as it pertains to visual processing.
Step 5: Note that describing how memory is encoded through rehearsal and repetition is related to memory processes, not auditory pitch perception or frequency theory.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah