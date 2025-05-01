Which of the following claims about facial expressions of emotion is false?
A
Facial expressions can communicate emotional states even without spoken language.
B
Facial expressions of emotion are always voluntary and under conscious control.
C
Some facial expressions, such as smiling, can be influenced by social context.
D
Facial expressions of basic emotions are recognized across many different cultures.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of facial expressions in psychology. Facial expressions are often considered universal signals of emotional states that can be recognized across different cultures, indicating a biological basis for some emotions.
Step 2: Recognize that many facial expressions occur involuntarily and are not always under conscious control. For example, microexpressions can reveal true emotions even when a person tries to hide them.
Step 3: Consider the role of social context in shaping facial expressions. While some expressions are universal, others, like smiling, can be influenced by cultural norms and social situations, showing variability.
Step 4: Evaluate each claim based on psychological research: (a) Facial expressions communicate emotions without language, (b) They are always voluntary and conscious, (c) Some expressions are socially influenced, (d) Basic emotions are recognized cross-culturally.
Step 5: Identify the false claim by noting that facial expressions are not always voluntary or consciously controlled, which contradicts the claim that they are always voluntary and under conscious control.
