Which of the following skill sets are combined in emotional intelligence?
A
Logical reasoning, mathematical ability, and spatial awareness
B
Self-awareness, self-regulation, social skills, empathy, and motivation
C
Technical expertise, programming skills, and mechanical aptitude
D
Physical strength, endurance, and agility
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that emotional intelligence refers to the ability to recognize, understand, manage, and influence emotions in oneself and others.
Identify the key components of emotional intelligence, which typically include self-awareness (recognizing one's own emotions), self-regulation (managing emotions), social skills (interacting effectively with others), empathy (understanding others' emotions), and motivation (driving oneself to achieve goals).
Compare the given options to these components to determine which set aligns with emotional intelligence.
Eliminate options that focus on unrelated skills such as logical reasoning, mathematical ability, technical expertise, or physical attributes, as these do not pertain to emotional intelligence.
Conclude that the correct skill set combined in emotional intelligence is the one that includes self-awareness, self-regulation, social skills, empathy, and motivation.
