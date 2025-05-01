Which statement best describes the level of happiness experienced by people?
A
People's happiness levels rarely change over time.
B
Happiness levels are consistently low for the majority of people.
C
Most people report a moderate to high level of happiness throughout their lives.
D
Happiness is determined solely by genetic factors and cannot be influenced by life events.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of happiness in psychology, which is often studied as subjective well-being, encompassing both emotional reactions and cognitive judgments about life satisfaction.
Step 2: Recognize that research shows happiness levels tend to be relatively stable over time for most people, but they are not fixed and can be influenced by various factors including life events and personal choices.
Step 3: Consider empirical findings indicating that most people report moderate to high levels of happiness throughout their lives, rather than consistently low happiness or unchanging levels.
Step 4: Note that while genetics do play a role in influencing baseline happiness levels, they do not solely determine happiness; environmental factors and life experiences also contribute significantly.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement best describing happiness levels is that most people report a moderate to high level of happiness throughout their lives, reflecting a balance of genetic predispositions and life circumstances.
