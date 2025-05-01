Which statement best exemplifies the concept of self-esteem?
A
I feel confident in my abilities and believe I am a valuable person.
B
I often experience intense fear in social situations.
C
I am easily influenced by the emotions of others.
D
I frequently have difficulty identifying my own feelings.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of self-esteem: Self-esteem refers to an individual's overall subjective evaluation of their own worth or value.
Identify key elements of self-esteem in statements: Look for expressions of confidence, self-worth, and positive self-regard.
Analyze each statement to see if it reflects self-esteem: For example, 'I feel confident in my abilities and believe I am a valuable person' directly expresses positive self-evaluation.
Recognize that statements about fear, being influenced by others, or difficulty identifying feelings relate to other psychological concepts such as anxiety, emotional contagion, or emotional awareness, not self-esteem.
Conclude that the statement expressing confidence and belief in personal value best exemplifies self-esteem.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah