In the context of social psychology, which action is most likely to positively influence readers' perceptions of credibility?
A
Citing reputable sources to support claims
B
Making bold statements without evidence
C
Using emotional language to persuade readers
D
Presenting information without any references
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of credibility in social psychology, which refers to how believable and trustworthy a source or message is perceived by others.
Recognize that credibility is often enhanced when information is supported by evidence, especially from reputable and authoritative sources.
Evaluate each option by considering whether it provides evidence or support that can be verified, which increases trustworthiness.
Identify that citing reputable sources to support claims provides concrete evidence, making the information more reliable and credible to readers.
Conclude that actions involving unsupported bold statements, emotional language without evidence, or presenting information without references are less likely to positively influence perceptions of credibility.
