Which of the following is a common problem that can plague cross-gender friendships in social psychology?
A
Sexual tension between friends
B
Competition for academic achievement
C
Lack of shared interests
D
Difficulty in communicating due to language barriers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cross-gender friendships in social psychology, which refers to friendships between individuals of different genders.
Step 2: Consider common challenges that might arise in these friendships, such as differences in communication styles, societal expectations, or emotional dynamics.
Step 3: Evaluate each option given: 'Sexual tension between friends', 'Competition for academic achievement', 'Lack of shared interests', and 'Difficulty in communicating due to language barriers' to see which is most relevant to cross-gender friendships specifically.
Step 4: Recognize that while competition, lack of shared interests, and language barriers can affect any friendship, sexual tension is a unique and common issue that specifically affects cross-gender friendships due to potential romantic or sexual feelings.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Sexual tension between friends' is the common problem that can plague cross-gender friendships in social psychology.
