Which of the following is a common cause of cyberloafing in the workplace?
A
Effective time management skills
B
Strict organizational policies against internet use
C
High levels of workplace stress
D
Strong intrinsic motivation for work tasks
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'cyberloafing' — it refers to employees using the internet at work for personal activities rather than work-related tasks.
Step 2: Consider factors that might lead employees to engage in cyberloafing, such as emotional states or workplace environment.
Step 3: Evaluate each option in terms of its likely impact on cyberloafing: effective time management and strong intrinsic motivation typically reduce it, while strict policies might deter or sometimes increase it due to rebellion or stress.
Step 4: Recognize that high levels of workplace stress can lead employees to seek distractions or relief, making cyberloafing more common as a coping mechanism.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, high workplace stress is a common cause of cyberloafing because it motivates employees to divert their attention away from stressful tasks.
