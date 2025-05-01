Which of the following statements is true of coping with stress?
A
Emotion-focused coping always eliminates the stressor.
B
Problem-focused coping involves addressing the source of stress directly.
C
Avoidance coping is considered the most effective strategy for long-term stress management.
D
Coping strategies are identical for every individual regardless of personality or situation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the two main types of coping strategies: problem-focused coping and emotion-focused coping. Problem-focused coping aims to tackle the source of stress directly, while emotion-focused coping aims to manage the emotional response to the stressor.
Analyze the statement 'Emotion-focused coping always eliminates the stressor.' Consider that emotion-focused coping helps manage feelings but does not necessarily remove or solve the actual stressor.
Evaluate the statement 'Problem-focused coping involves addressing the source of stress directly.' This aligns with the definition of problem-focused coping, which targets the root cause of stress to reduce or eliminate it.
Consider the statement 'Avoidance coping is considered the most effective strategy for long-term stress management.' Reflect on psychological research indicating that avoidance coping often leads to increased stress over time and is generally not effective long-term.
Review the statement 'Coping strategies are identical for every individual regardless of personality or situation.' Recognize that coping is influenced by individual differences and situational factors, so strategies vary widely among people.
