Which of the following statements is false regarding religion and coping?
A
Negative religious coping, such as feeling punished by a higher power, can be linked to increased psychological distress.
B
Religious coping strategies can provide individuals with a sense of meaning and purpose during stressful times.
C
Research consistently shows that all forms of religious coping are associated with positive psychological outcomes.
D
Religion may offer social support networks that help individuals manage stress.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of religious coping, which refers to the use of religious beliefs or practices to manage stress and life challenges.
Step 2: Recognize that religious coping can be both positive and negative. Positive religious coping includes finding meaning, comfort, and support through faith, while negative religious coping involves feelings such as being punished or abandoned by a higher power.
Step 3: Analyze each statement in the problem: the first statement about negative religious coping being linked to increased distress is supported by research; the second about religious coping providing meaning and purpose is also supported; the fourth about religion offering social support networks is well-documented.
Step 4: Identify the false statement by noting that research does not show all forms of religious coping as positive—negative religious coping can lead to worse psychological outcomes, so the statement claiming all forms are positive is false.
Step 5: Conclude that the false statement is the one claiming that all forms of religious coping are associated with positive psychological outcomes, as this overlooks the impact of negative religious coping.
