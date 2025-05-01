Victoria has accumulated a large sleep debt. This means that she:
A
has not been getting enough sleep and needs to make up for lost sleep
B
has developed a consistent sleep schedule with no disruptions
C
is experiencing vivid dreams due to excessive REM sleep
D
has been sleeping more than usual and feels overly rested
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'sleep debt' in psychology, which refers to the cumulative effect of not getting enough sleep over a period of time.
Recognize that when someone has a sleep debt, it means their body requires additional sleep to recover from the deficit caused by insufficient rest.
Eliminate options that do not align with the definition of sleep debt, such as having a consistent sleep schedule, experiencing vivid dreams due to excessive REM sleep, or sleeping more than usual and feeling overly rested.
Identify that the correct interpretation of sleep debt is that the person has not been getting enough sleep and therefore needs to make up for lost sleep.
Conclude that Victoria's large sleep debt means she has accumulated a shortage of sleep and needs to recover by sleeping more.
Watch next
Master Circadian Rhythms with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah