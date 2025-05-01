Which of the following was NOT advocated by John B. Watson in his approach to behaviorism?
A
All human behavior is a result of conditioning and environmental influences.
B
The study of consciousness and mental states is essential to understanding behavior.
C
Psychology should focus on observable behavior rather than introspection.
D
Emotional responses can be conditioned in humans through specific stimuli.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core principles of John B. Watson's behaviorism. Watson emphasized that psychology should be an objective science focused on observable behavior, rejecting introspection and the study of consciousness.
Step 2: Review each statement in the problem and compare it to Watson's principles. For example, Watson believed that all human behavior is a result of conditioning and environmental influences, so that statement aligns with his views.
Step 3: Identify the statement that contradicts Watson's approach. Watson did not advocate for studying consciousness and mental states because he considered them unobservable and outside the scope of scientific psychology.
Step 4: Confirm that the other statements, such as focusing on observable behavior and conditioning emotional responses, are consistent with Watson's behaviorism.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement about the study of consciousness and mental states being essential is NOT advocated by Watson, as it conflicts with his behaviorist framework.
Watch next
Master Behaviorism with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah