The law of effect most clearly influenced which of the following approaches in psychology?
A
Psychoanalysis
B
Humanistic psychology
C
Behaviorism
D
Cognitive psychology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the law of effect, which was proposed by Edward Thorndike. It states that behaviors followed by satisfying consequences are more likely to be repeated, while behaviors followed by unpleasant consequences are less likely to be repeated.
Step 2: Recognize that the law of effect is foundational to learning theories that focus on observable behaviors and their consequences, rather than internal mental states.
Step 3: Review the main psychological approaches listed: Psychoanalysis focuses on unconscious processes, Humanistic psychology emphasizes personal growth and self-actualization, Cognitive psychology studies mental processes like memory and thinking, and Behaviorism centers on observable behavior and learning through reinforcement and punishment.
Step 4: Connect the law of effect to Behaviorism, as this approach directly builds on the idea that behavior is shaped by its consequences, using reinforcement and punishment to explain learning.
Step 5: Conclude that the law of effect most clearly influenced Behaviorism because it provides the theoretical basis for understanding how behaviors are acquired and maintained through environmental consequences.
