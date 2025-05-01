Which of the following is most likely to impact a person's ability to get adequate quality sleep?
A
Exposure to bright screens before bedtime
B
Regular physical activity in the morning
C
Drinking water throughout the day
D
Eating a balanced breakfast
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the factors that influence sleep quality by reviewing common psychological and physiological influences on sleep patterns.
Step 2: Recognize that exposure to bright screens before bedtime can affect the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles.
Step 3: Compare the impact of other options such as regular physical activity, drinking water, and eating a balanced breakfast on sleep quality, noting that these generally support overall health but do not directly disrupt sleep.
Step 4: Identify that blue light emitted from screens suppresses melatonin production, leading to difficulty falling asleep and reduced sleep quality.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, exposure to bright screens before bedtime is most likely to negatively impact a person's ability to get adequate quality sleep.
