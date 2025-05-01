Sleepwalking, night terrors, and restless leg syndrome are all examples of ________.
A
circadian rhythm disorders
B
REM sleep disorders
C
parasomnias
D
dyssomnias
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the categories of sleep disorders. There are generally two main types: dyssomnias, which involve difficulties in the amount, quality, or timing of sleep, and parasomnias, which involve abnormal behaviors or experiences during sleep.
Step 2: Identify the characteristics of the given examples: sleepwalking, night terrors, and restless leg syndrome. These involve unusual behaviors or sensations occurring during sleep rather than problems with sleep duration or timing.
Step 3: Recognize that circadian rhythm disorders relate to problems with the timing of sleep, such as delayed sleep phase or shift work disorder, which do not describe the examples given.
Step 4: Note that REM sleep disorders specifically involve abnormal behaviors during REM sleep, such as REM sleep behavior disorder, but sleepwalking and night terrors typically occur during non-REM sleep stages.
Step 5: Conclude that since sleepwalking, night terrors, and restless leg syndrome are abnormal events or behaviors during sleep, they fall under the category of parasomnias.
Watch next
Master Circadian Rhythms with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah