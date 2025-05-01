According to Vygotsky, which of the following is a key factor in a child's cognitive development?
A
Classical conditioning
B
Maturation of biological stages
C
Operant reinforcement
D
Social interaction with more knowledgeable others
1
Understand that Vygotsky's theory of cognitive development emphasizes the social context of learning rather than biological maturation or conditioning processes.
Recognize that Vygotsky introduced the concept of the Zone of Proximal Development (ZPD), which describes the difference between what a child can do independently and what they can achieve with guidance.
Identify that the key factor in cognitive development according to Vygotsky is the interaction between the child and more knowledgeable others, such as parents, teachers, or peers.
Note that this social interaction facilitates learning through scaffolding, where the more knowledgeable other provides support to help the child progress.
Conclude that among the options given, 'Social interaction with more knowledgeable others' aligns directly with Vygotsky's theory as the crucial element in cognitive development.
