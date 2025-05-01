According to Piaget, conservation is which of the following?
A
The ability to use abstract logic to solve hypothetical problems
B
The process of learning through reinforcement and punishment
C
The understanding that certain properties of objects, such as volume or number, remain the same despite changes in the object's form or appearance
D
The tendency to focus on only one aspect of a situation at a time
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: 'conservation' according to Piaget's theory of cognitive development.
Recall that Piaget's concept of conservation refers to a child's understanding that certain properties of objects remain constant despite changes in their form or appearance.
Understand that conservation is typically demonstrated in tasks where children recognize that volume, number, or mass does not change even if the object looks different (e.g., liquid poured into a differently shaped container).
Differentiate conservation from other cognitive abilities such as abstract logic (which relates to the formal operational stage), learning through reinforcement (behaviorism), and centration (focusing on one aspect of a situation).
Conclude that the correct definition of conservation is the understanding that certain properties of objects, such as volume or number, remain the same despite changes in the object's form or appearance.
