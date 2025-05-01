All the following methods reflect Piaget's ideas about learning, except:
A
Providing opportunities for children to interact with their environment and construct knowledge
B
Encouraging children to explore and discover concepts through hands-on activities
C
Using rote memorization and repetition to teach facts without understanding
D
Facilitating learning by posing problems that challenge children's current thinking
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand Piaget's theory of cognitive development, which emphasizes that children learn best through active exploration and constructing their own understanding of the world.
Step 2: Identify the methods that align with Piaget's ideas, such as providing opportunities for interaction with the environment, encouraging hands-on discovery, and posing challenging problems to stimulate thinking.
Step 3: Recognize that Piaget's approach opposes passive learning methods like rote memorization and repetition without understanding, as these do not promote active cognitive construction.
Step 4: Compare each method listed in the problem to Piaget's principles to determine which one does not fit his theory.
Step 5: Conclude that the method involving rote memorization and repetition without understanding is the one that does not reflect Piaget's ideas about learning.
