In organizational settings, how do men and women generally differ in their communication styles according to social psychology research?
A
Men are more likely to use indirect communication, while women prefer direct and confrontational styles.
B
Women tend to use more collaborative and supportive communication, while men are more likely to use assertive and competitive styles.
C
Women typically avoid expressing emotions in workplace communication, whereas men frequently discuss their feelings.
D
There are no significant differences in communication styles between men and women in organizational settings.
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which focuses on gender differences in communication styles within organizational settings according to social psychology research.
Step 2: Recall key findings from social psychology that describe typical communication patterns: women often use collaborative and supportive communication styles, emphasizing connection and cooperation.
Step 3: Recognize that men are generally more likely to use assertive and competitive communication styles, focusing on status and independence.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options by comparing them to these established patterns, noting that indirect vs. direct or emotional expression claims do not align with the research consensus.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct understanding is that women tend to use more collaborative and supportive communication, while men are more likely to use assertive and competitive styles.
