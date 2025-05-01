Which of the following statements does not fit with the concept of peer relations in social psychology?
A
Peer relations are important for social development and identity formation.
B
Peer relations can affect academic performance and emotional well-being.
C
Peer relations refer exclusively to the influence of parents on children's behavior.
D
Peer relations involve interactions among individuals of similar age or status.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of peer relations in social psychology. Peer relations refer to the interactions and relationships among individuals who are typically of similar age or social status.
Step 2: Review each statement and determine if it aligns with the definition of peer relations. For example, statements about social development, identity formation, academic performance, and emotional well-being are commonly linked to peer relations.
Step 3: Identify the statement that contradicts the concept of peer relations. Since peer relations focus on interactions among peers, any statement emphasizing influence from parents does not fit.
Step 4: Confirm that the statement 'Peer relations refer exclusively to the influence of parents on children's behavior' is incorrect because it misattributes peer relations to parental influence, which is a different social factor.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement about parental influence does not fit with the concept of peer relations, which centers on peer-to-peer interactions.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah